Huskies open the season with a victory over Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies got their 2017/18 season started off in the right direction as they hammered Sexsmith by a score of 6-1 this past weekend.

After the Vipers early tally, Gary Loewen would net the first of six unanswered goals for the Huskies to even the score. The assists would go to Christian Stokes and Nolan Legace. After dominating play and outshooting the Vipers 17-5, the teams headed to the locker rooms tied at ones after 20 minutes.

The second stanza saw much of the same domination by the visiting team, as the Energetic City boys would bulge the twin at 2:09 on a goal from Nolan Legace with the assists going to Gary Loewen. Nearly 10 minutes later Jared Lowen would make it 3-1, with Jared Lang and Cody Brodhagen assisting. Heading into the second intermission the visitors were outshooting the home side by a 31-12 margin.

The final period saw the Huskies powerplay get a workout as the Vipers would take six trips to the penalty box for minor infractions. Geoff Dick would score the first of three-man advantage goals of the final frame 6:24 in. Jeridyn Loewen and Jared Lowen would collect the helpers on the goal. Four minutes later Nolan Legace would deposit his second of the game, making it 5-1. Assists went to Gary Loewen and Aiden Tegart. Gary Loewen would finish off the scoring with his second goal of the contest with just over three minutes remaining. That powerplay tally would be set up by Geoff Dick and Dane Bateman.

Gary Loewen and Nolan Legace would lead the way with four and three point nights. Geoff Dick and Jared Loewen would each collect a goal and a assist. The Huskies would fire 33 of 64 shots in the third period on the Vipers netminder, while Jonathan Bateman let in only the one goal as he made 14 of 15 saves. Fort St. John would finish 3-8 on the powerplay.

Next up for Gary Alexander’s boys is their home opener on Friday October 6th when they welcome Beaverlodge to the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.