Huskies looking for payback against Jr. Canucks this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies return home for a tilt with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Saturday.

The game will see the Huskies wearing special pink jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The boys are looking to turn the tables on the Jr. Canucks, who handed the Huskies their only loss of the season by the score of 2-1 two weeks ago.

“The boys are feeling good, always nice to get back at it with the team that beat you,” said Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “We have learnt from what happened last time. If we play our game for a full 60 minutes we should have a good chance to come out of the game with two points.”

With a win on Saturday, the Pups could pull to within two points of the Peace River Navigators, who currently occupy first place in the NWJHL.

Tomorrow night’s game against the Jr. Canucks is at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.