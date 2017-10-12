Huskies look to remain undefeated this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Huskies are looking to remain perfect this season as they play a pair of games this weekend.

The Huskies are the lone unbeaten team at 3-0 after last weekends victories over the Beaverlodge Blades who they defeated 9-4 and the Grande Prairie JDA County Kings who they downed 5-2. The Huskies are currently two points back of first place with three games in hand on the Kings and North Peace Navigators.

Tomorrow the Huskies will be hosting the Fairview Flyers at the North Peace Arena. Saturday night will see the energetic city boys head down Highway 97 to take on Dawson Creek. Both games start at 8:00 p.m.