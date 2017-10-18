Huskies hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are hosting a Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

During the Huskies’ next home game on October 28th against the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks, the Pups will be wearing special pink jerseys.

Fifty percent of all gate proceeds and the team’s portion of the 50/50 will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society. There will also be a wheel of fortune for goodies and giveaways with the proceeds being donated as well.

The game on October 28th is at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.