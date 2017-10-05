Hospital Foundation hosting their annual Shoppers Westjet Draw tomorrow

October 5, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff News, Regional Comments Off on Hospital Foundation hosting their annual Shoppers Westjet Draw tomorrow
Shoppers/WestJet Draw tomorrow. Photo Credit: FSJ Hospital Foundation Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Shoppers WestJet Draw.

The Foundation is inviting residents to stop by Shoppers Drug Mart between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to purchase one of only 500 tickets that are available in the draw.

At the end of the event a name will be drawn and that person will receive two round trip WestJet tickets to anywhere the airline flies around the world.

Tickets are $20 each, with the proceeds going towards Women’s Health including purchases for babies, infants and moms.