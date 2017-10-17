Hockey Canada selects its 66 player list for upcoming U-17s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sixty-six player roster to represent Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge was announced today by Hockey Canada.

The selected players will be divided into three teams that will represent Canada, which are Team Canada Black, Red and White. They will be joined by teams from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

One hundred and eleven players were invited to a week long development camp back in July, which was the first step in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence. Brad McEwen Hockey Canada’s head Scout, POE management group lead Steve Stajos and regional scouts Carl Bouchard, Barclay Branch, Barclay Parneta, Kevin Mitchell and Darrell Woodley were all involved in picking the team.

McEwen said, “There is a strong, talented, and skilled group of players to choose from and we feel the 66 we have selected are a great representation of the depth of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence. These young men have demonstrated an ability to learn, grow, and develop while giving Canada the best chance at bringing home gold on Canadian ice.”

Team Canada Black clashes with Team Canada White at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek to open the tournament on Nov.5th at 2:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET). Sweden plays Russia to conclude opening night at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

The official broadcasters of Hockey Canada, TSN and RDS, will air one semi-final, the bronze and gold medal games.

More than 1,600 NHL draft picks have suited up since the inception of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 1986, including 13 of the last 16 first-overall draft picks (Ilya Kovalchuk, 2001; Rick Nash, 2002; Marc-André Fleury, 2003; Alexander Ovechkin, 2004; Erik Johnson, 2006, Patrick Kane, 2007; John Tavares, 2009; Taylor Hall, 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Nathan MacKinnon, 2013; Aaron Ekblad, 2014; Connor McDavid, 2015 and Auston Matthews, 2016).

Tickets are now available. For more information visit www.HockeyCanada.ca.