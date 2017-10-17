Hockey Canada hosting development weekend in November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hockey Canada hosting a development weekend in partnership with the U-17 Hockey Challenge for the first time ever in the North and South Peace Regions.

The Friday before the U-17s which get underway on November 5th, Hockey Canada is hosting a number of coaching clinics and jamborees in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Event Coordinator Karin Carlson said, “The development weekend starts on Friday night with all sorts of events in both Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. It runs through Saturday and should be wrapped up by Sunday before the games begin. Friday night in Dawson Creek there’s the Female and Hockey North Jamborees. On Saturday we are running a Novice Jamboree all day with 28 teams for that with the whole region being invited.”

All the information sessions and clinics will be at the Pomeroy Sports Centre throughout the weekend.

Carlson said, “ The coach one clinic also takes part on Saturday we are running three parent education sessions in regards to hockey and safety and so forth. A goalie and referees clinic will be both Saturday and Sunday. And a clinic for just goaltenders on Sunday.”

For more info or to register visit: www.fsjminorhockey.ca