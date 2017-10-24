Hockey Canada announces Canadian U17 rosters

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hockey Canada has announced which players will be playing for Canada Black, Red or White at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

After choosing 66 players Hockey Canada’s head scout Brad McEwen and other officials, selected the 22-player rosters for Canada Black, Red and White.

Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s senior manager of hockey operations said, “This has been a lengthy process from the initial 111 players invited to our summer development camp to narrowing it down to the 66 on our three teams. Our management group and scouting staff have assembled three competitive teams which will wear the Canadian jersey with pride at this prestigious, international competition.”

Eight B.C. boys made the cut and will play for Canada Red and Canada White:

Roman Basran Goaltender Abbotsford, BC Okanagan Rockets (MML) KEL (3,64) Jacson Alexander Defence Victoria, BC Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) SC (1, 17) Jackson van de Leest Defence Kelowna, BC Calgary Hitmen (WHL) CGY (1,16) Dylan Cozens Forward Whitehorse, YT Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) LET (1, 19) Sasha Mutala Forward Vancouver, BC Tri-City Americans (WHL) TC (1, 6) Massimo Rizzo Forward Burnaby, BC Penticton Vees (BCHL) KAM (1, 15) Alex Swetlikoff Forward Kelowna, BC Vernon Vipers (BCHL) SEA (3, 62) Josh Williams Forward Langley, BC Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) MH (1, 5)

The World U-17 Hockey Challenge will feature the three Canadian teams and teams from Finland, Russia, Czech Republic, Sweden and the United States.

The tournament begins on November 5th as Team Canada Black, clashes with Team Canada White in Dawson Creek at 2:30 p.m. MT. (4:30 p.m. PT). Sweden battles Russia in the late game in Fort St. John to conclude the tournament’s opening day.

TSN and RDS are the official broadcasters of Hockey Canada and will air the semi-final game in Dawson Creek, the bronze medal and gold medal games.

Tickets are still available ranging from $5 to $30. To purchase tickets visit: www.tigetboxofficeplus.ca or to view the rosters visit: www.hockeycanada.ca.