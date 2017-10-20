Historical Society hosting its 21st annual Antique and Collectible Sale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Historical Society is hosting it’s 21st annual Antique and Collectibles Sale.

Museum Manager/Curator Heather Sjoblom said, “We have a full compliment of antique dealers this year who have come from all over the Peace Region in B.C. and Alberta, as far away as Grande Prairie.”

The event features a variety of antiques and collectibles. Sjoblom added, “Some of them are more collectibles such as books or pop culture type things, others are more antique. We also have a big used book section as well that were donated.”

All proceeds go towards the North Peace Historical Society and the operation of the Museum.

The event is taking place at the Legion on 105 Ave today till 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $3 or $5 if you want to receive a Alaska Highway souvenir calendar.