Highway Two closed south of Pouce Coupe

UPDATE – As of 9:10 p.m., Drivebc.ca says the highway will be closed until at least 12 a.m.

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Highway Two is closed south of Pouce Coupe due to a motor vehicle collision.

According to a tweet from The Ministry of Transportation and Drive B.C., Highway Two is closed in both directions south of Pouce Coupe near the 204 road.

According to the tweet, the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident and the an assessment is cur renting underway to determine how long the highway will be closed.

