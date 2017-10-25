Highway 97 seeing delays north of Fort St. John because of pileup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John.

According to DriveBC.ca, the incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. roughly 23 kilometres north of Fort St. John near the Mile 60 marker of the Alaska Highway. According to DriveBC, the road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic in both directions with delays of up to 20 minutes.

According to a photo that was submitted to Energeticcity.ca, there are at least two semi-trailers and one pickup truck involved in the multi-vehicle collision. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that officers at the scene report that none of the drivers involved in the crash were injured, and that tow trucks have been called out to clear the collision. At this point, there’s no word on when the highway will reopen.