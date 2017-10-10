UPDATED – Highway 97 closed south of Chetwynd after transport trucks collide 

UPDATE – As of 2:45 p.m., Highway 97 is now open after an earlier crash caused a small closure of the highway.

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Hart Highway stretch of Highway 97 is closed in both directions this afternoon because of a collision.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said that officers were informed about the crash 70 kilometres south of Chetwynd at around 1:10 Tuesday afternoon. According to preliminary information, Cpl. Saunderson stated that the collision involved two transport trucks, which caused debris to be scattered all over the road. Cpl. Saunderson added that the drivers involved were reported to be shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

According to DriveBC.ca, Highway 97 remains closed in both directions. Cpl. Saunderson explained that a tow had been called, and as of 2:00 p.m. was en route to the scene of the collision.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the collision, or when the highway will reopen. This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.