BEAR LAKE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed eight kilometers north of Bear Lake as of 9:49 a.m. this morning because of a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of the highway re-opening, as an assessment is ongoing. DriveBC’s next update will be at 11:00 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will have an update once we receive more information.