Hamdan threatened to “blow up” RCMP ‘E’ Division HQ: inmate

VANCOUVER, B.C. — An extradition hearing for a former Fort St. John man acquitted of terrorsm charges heard yesterday that he apparently told his cell-mate that he had threatened to “blow up” RCMP headquarters in Surrey.

The Province is reporting that VPD Detective Trevor Fraser was interviewing an inmate, who has alleged links to gang activity, at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre about an unrelated case when the man disclosed information about Othman Ayed Hamdan.

Fraser testified before the Immigration and Refugee Board hearing that he didn’t know who Hamdan was at that time, but later learned about the RCMP terrorism investigation into the former Fort St. John resident.

According to Fraser’s testimony, the gang inmate said that Hamdan was angry with the translation work that the RCMP did while investigating pro-ISIS writings that Hamdan had posted on Facebook, explaining that as his reason for wanting to attack the ‘E’ Division headquarters

Hamdan was acquitted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge of four terrorism charges earlier this month. Despite his acquittal, he remains in custody while Border Services decides whether he should be allowed to stay in Canada.

Story courtesy The Province: http://theprovince.com/news/crime/isis-supporter-threatened-to-bomb-rcmp-hq-in-surrey-officer-testifies/wcm/e0a01ef1-11e2-4cb2-b7e9-70c5ce2eacff