Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after shots fired at vehicles on Highway 40

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have confirmed three vehicles have been shot while travelling on Highway 40, south of Grande Prairie.

The first incident happened on October 18 at approximately 4 p.m. when a tanker truck had a northbound pickup truck discharge a firearm at the tanker truck.

To date no one has been injured.

Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a black 2007 F250/350 with a 6/8 inch lift, black rims and larger wheels. The suspect vehicle also has a red canister in the truck bed (possibly a fire extinguisher) and mud on the lower half of the truck.

If you have any information regarding this matter contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.