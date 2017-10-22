Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after shots fired at vehicles on Highway 40

October 22, 2017 Adam Reaburn News, Regional Comments Off on Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after shots fired at vehicles on Highway 40
Photos of two of the three vehicles that were shot on Highway 40. Facebook.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have confirmed three vehicles have been shot while travelling on Highway 40, south of Grande Prairie.

The first incident happened on October 18 at approximately 4 p.m. when a tanker truck had a northbound pickup truck discharge a firearm at the tanker truck.

To date no one has been injured.

Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a black 2007 F250/350 with a 6/8 inch lift, black rims and larger wheels. The suspect vehicle also has a red canister in the truck bed (possibly a fire extinguisher) and mud on the lower half of the truck.

If you have any information regarding this matter contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.