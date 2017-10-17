Grande Prairie Mounties investigate break and enter at storage facility

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a break and enter that happened Monday at a storage facility near 92 Street and 108 Avenue.

The RCMP say that the locked compound was breached, and multiple motorhomes and camper trailers were broken into and vandalized. The extent of the damage is not known at this time, but police say that several items, including a pair of binoculars and a lantern, were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.