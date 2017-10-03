Grande Prairie man facing child pornography charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man in Grande Prairie was arrested Monday and is facing a pair of child porn-related charges.

After getting information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence on the northeast side of the city on Monday. 46 year-old Brian Hanly, who worked as a contracted security guard at a local high school and other city facilities, was arrested and has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

Hanly was released on bail with strict conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on November 1st. The matter remains under investigation and police added that they do not believe any local children were exploited in relation to these charges.