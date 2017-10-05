Google Maps of Fort St. John trails and parks now up and running

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Google Maps will now display Fort St. John trails and parks.

The City’s Communications Director Julie Rogers said that the new widget on Google Maps went live on Tuesday.

“We have always had Google Maps but now people can go on a virtual walkthrough of our parks and trails,” said Rogers.

The new widget allows people to go on a walking tour of any park or trail within the city on their computer or mobile device.

To view the new Google Maps feature visit: www.fortstjohn.ca/walking-tour