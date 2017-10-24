FSJ Northern Strikers earn a spot in Tier 1 Interdistrict league

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Strikers U-17 Girls Soccer team has earned a spot in the Edmonton Interdistrict Tier 1 League.

The Strikers are the first team in the North West Peace District to enter the league. Head coach Dan Turner said, “The girls have a tough road ahead with some very intense competition, but they are looking forward to the challenge.”

The U17 team has competed in Tier 2 tournaments for the past couple years before playing in their first Tier 1 game this weekend in Edmonton versus the Scottish FC, Victoria FC and Edmonton Strikers.

Centreback Kenzie Chilcott is excited about the challenge presented to her team, “This is going to be a learning experience. We want to keep pushing ourselves to improve and we need stiffer competition to do it.”

The league calls for games every weekend, but the Strikers will travel to play three games once a month. They’re back In Edmonton on November 18th and 19th to clash with the Edmonton Drillers, Internazionale SC and St. Albert Impact.