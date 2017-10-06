FSJ Loves Families Week kicks off tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over thirty family-friendly events will be happening around the Energetic City starting this weekend, as the Family Friendly Coalition hosts FSJ Loves Families Week.

The coalition, which is comprised of Success by 6, the Children First Initiative, and others is organising the event in conjunction with National Family Week, which goes from October 7th to 14th. The Family Friendly Coalition’s coordinator Heather McBryan says that this will be the 3rd year in a row that the coalition puts the weeklong event on. Last year’s event had 681 families, with 935 children that participated in the weeklong series of events.

McBryan says that she’s hopeful that this year’s turnout is even bigger than last year’s. All of the events are either completely free or incredibly low-priced. The week kicks off on Saturday at Home Hardware in Fort St. John with the event that is hosted by the Fort St. John Fire Department.

A full list of events can be found here: