Four charged with drug-related offences after two traffic stops in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four people are facing a number of charges after members of the Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a pair of traffic stops earlier this month.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on October 3rd, the RCMP’s Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 92 Street and 92 Avenue in Grande Prairie. During their search of the vehicle, Mounties seized 13 grams of cocaine and $4,010 cash.

22 year-old Ajit Khalon and 25 year-old Lahi Abdi have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. The two are set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.

On October 13th, the Grande Prairie Drug Unit conducted another traffic stop at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the area of 92 Street and 100 Avenue. A search of the vehicle led police to seize nearly 12 grams of cocaine and $1,715 cash.

20 year-old Boris Laguta is facing a total of six charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. The vehicle’s passenger, 19 year-old Alissa Makaruk, is facing three drug-related charges. Both Laguta and Makaruk are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 6th.