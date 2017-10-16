Fort St. John releases lengthy permissive property tax exemption list

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John released the list of properties that are planned to be granted permissive tax exemption status for both the 2018 and 2019 taxation years, which shows that the City will forgo nearly $2 million in revenue over the next two years.

In total, the City is planning to give the exemption from paying property taxes to a total of 49 properties over the next two years. Of those properties, the North Peace Cultural Centre and the Passive House are both owned by the City of Fort St. John, but are run by other organizations that are not-for-profit. The City is required to release the list of properties that will not be paying taxes as per Section 227 of the Community Charter.

The list shows that in total, the 49 properties granted tax exemption status have been assessed at just over $61 million. The most valuable property on the list is the North Peace Cultural Centre, which was assessed at $4.65 million. The Christian Life Centre and the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Prince Rupert on 100th Avenue were next on the list, with values of $4.27 and $4.03 million respectively.

The total estimated permissive property tax exemptions for 2018 add up to $942,252.95, or over $1.8 million during the next two years. The City has chosen to grant the properties a permissive tax exemption due to their ownership by area non-profit and religious organizations., a trend that is starting to see a decline elsewhere in the province. In 2016, the City of Kamloops granted just four properties an exemption of paying one third of their prioperty taxes, a loss in revenue of just $7,065 that year.

The full list can be found below.