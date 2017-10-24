Fort St. John RCMP investigating string of business break-ins

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP says that his detachment is actively investigating a string of break-ins at businesses in the Fort St. John area.

S/Sgt. Perret explained that while he was not able to give a specific number, he did say that there has been a significant increase in the number of commercial property break-ins in the city in recent weeks, many of which have occurred in the industrial grounds south of the Alaska Highway. He said that members of the detachment are currently investigating all of the break-ins that have occurred in recent weeks, and that some of the thefts may be related.

Perret said that while police are hoping for positive developments in the cases, he said that business owners can follow certain procedures to help avert thefts from their businesses.

“The number one thing you can do is always lock and secure vehicles and buildings, and don’t leave valuable items in sight of would-be thieves,” said Perret. “Installing fence perimeters around compounds helps, lighting is excellent to deter thieves. If businesses would like some advice on securing their premises, they can contact the Fort St. John RCMP and we may be able to give them some advice and tips on what they can do.”

Perret also said that anyone with information about the string of recent thefts, or any crime can call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-7100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 (800) 222-8477.