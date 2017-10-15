Fort St. John Huskies lose first game of the season

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Huskies traveled to Dawson Creek Saturday night with the hope of keeping their winning streak alive, but the Junior Canucks had a different plan.

The Canucks opened the scoring just before the end of the first period with a goal from Griffin Young. With no scoring in the second, the Huskies answered back and tied the game in the third period with a goal from Teagan McMullen.

With only three and half minutes left in the third period, Kole Comin of the Junior Canucks scored the winning goal.

The final score was 2-1 for the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks. The next game for the Huskies is Friday in Grande Prairie as they take on the County of Grande Prairie JDA Kings.

Other scores from the NWJHL Saturday included the JDA Kings beating the Sexsmith Vipers 4-3 in OT and the Fairview Flyers came out on top over the Beaverlodge Blades 7-6.