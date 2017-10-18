Fort Nelson hosting open house and forum on proposed Community Forest

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is going to be hosting an open house on Thursday evening to discuss its plans to implement a community forest in the area.

The Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation made the joint application for a Community Forest Agreement back on February 10th. Then-MInister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson replied to the two organizations, offering them to apply for the agreement, though with several conditions. The conditions that were attached by the Ministry include that:

The Community Forest Agreement would be for a term of 25 years and with 185,000 m3/year of Allowable Annual Cut; The land base must support an allowable annual cut that reflects the timber supply profile of the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area, i.e. 54% deciduous and 46% conifer; The coniferous leading component of the allowable annual cut should be no more than 100,000 m3 /year; and The invitation to apply for a CFA is valid for a period of 365 days after receipt of the Minister’s invitation.

The proposed community forest would be different than the 400 hectare Demonstration Forest that is near Fort Nelson. The license would allow for a community forest similar to that in the District of Chetwynd. Tomorrow evening’s open house will feature several guest speakers, including Jeff Beale, President of Little Prairie Community Forest, Inc. which is responsible for Chetwynd’s community forest.

The open house and forum are taking place at the Phoenix Theatre beginning at 6:00 p.m.