Flyers welcome Kelowna to town for a two game exhibition series this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are preparing for their NPHL season opener on October 28th in Grande Prairie.

The Flyers welcome Kelowna to town for a two game exhibition series tomorrow and Sunday, before making final cuts by the middle of next week.

General Manager Lee Hartman said, “We are playing against Kelowna who don’t play in our league, but they play for the B.C. provincials which is the Coy Cup. They were silver medalists last year and we didn’t participate in it. We have never played them before so it should be good.”

The Flyers will be icing a lot of the same team they had last year as well as having the same head coach.

Hartman added, “Our team consists of all local players. We don’t bring in players from other places. Andew Leriger is also returning for this second year as head coach.”

The game Saturday is at 7:30 pm and puck drop on Sunday is at 12:30 pm at the North Peace Arena.