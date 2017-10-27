Flyers start their season on the road in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers begin their North Peace Hockey League season Saturday night in Grande Prairie.

The Flyers are coming off an exhibition series versus the Kelowna Sparta’s where they went 1-1. General Manager Lee Hartman stated they team is ready and roaring to go in Grande Prairie tomorrow night.

The Flyers second home game on November 18th versus Grimshaw could turn into a special day for the city. Hartman said, “The Huskies have an afternoon game on the 18th and we have the evening game. We are trying to pull off a Hockey Day in Fort St. John to draw the fans out to both games with deals on admission for both games.”

Puck drop for tomorrow nights affair with the Athletics is 8:30 p.m.