Flyers go 1-1 versus Sparta’s in pre-season action this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers hosted the Kelowna Sparta at the North Peace Arena on Saturday and Sunday for an exhibition series.

Saturday’s game had the home side lead 2-1 after twenty minutes of play as Brady Busche and Rick Cleaver would find twine for the Flyers. Reid Campbell would collect assists on both goals and Robbie Sidhu would be the set up man on the first. Goaltender Travis Mclean faced 14 shots.

Steven Fast would score a 1:37 into the second frame with an unassisted goal. Adam Horst would make it 4-2 just after the halfway mark of the period. Brady Busche and Rick Cleaver would get the helpers. The Flyers would fire 15 shots on the visitors netminder.

The third period was filled with penalties as both teams failed to capitalize until Jeff Shipton would ice it for the Flyers with 22 seconds left. Adam Horst got the assist. Ty Gullickson who played the final period and Travis Mclean would stop 26 of 28 shots. The Flyers would fire 15 or their 36 on net in the final 20 minutes of play.

Brady Bushce would lead the way with a goal and two assists, Rick Cleaver and Adam Horst would chip in a goal and a assist while Reid Campbell dished out two assists.

In Game Two the Flyers lead 1-0 after Robbie Sidhu put the biscuit in the basket 6:34 into the first. Steven Fast and Jeff Fast would collect the assists. However four quick goals for the Sparta in a five minute span would make it 4-1 before Adam Horst cut into the lead with goal for the Flyers. Alex Hartman and Jeff Shipton would set up the tandem for Horst. Shots were 10-6 in favour of Kelowna after 20 minutes.

Both teams traded chances in an evenly played second period until Keenan Larson made it 4-3 for Kelowna with 5:32 remaining. Before the buzzer sounded the away side would add another to make it 5-3. The Flyers would make a goalie change midway through the period as Dylan Bergmark would take over the crease patrolling duties for Ty Gullickson. Shots were 11-11.

Rick Cleaver would bulge the twine with 7:15 remaining in the game to make it interesting at 5-4. Adam Horst and Jeff Shipton would get the helpers. The Sparta’s would ice it a minute and 36 later to make the score 6-4. The Flyers would fire a total of 28 shots on the visitors goaltender. The Flyers netminder duo stopped 27 pucks shot at them.

The Flyers will make cuts before this weekend when they are off to Grande Prairie to open their season on Saturday. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.