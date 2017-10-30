Flyers get stomped by Athletics in their season opener 7-0

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are going back to the drawing board after a 7-0 loss in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

The Flyers were playing a couple of defenceman short, so forwards had to fill in for the game. The Flyers would end up taking six penalties on the night after being down 3-0 after the first 20 minutes. Goaltender Dylan Bergmark would make 31 of 38 saves for the visitors. The Flyers would fire 33 shots of their own on the Athletics goaltender.

General Manager Lee Hartman said, “The score didn’t indicated how close the game actually was. We didn’t have any second and third chances on their goalie who was seeing everything we fired at him. Sometimes that’s how Senior hockey goes.”

Next up for the Flyers is on Thursday in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.