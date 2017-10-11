Flyers first game is October 27th versus Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers schedule was released Tuesday morning.

The Flyers will play 11 games at home and 11 games on the road consisting of one game versus none divisional teams including Manning, Fahler, Grimshaw, High Prairie and Valleyview. They will see Spirit River five times while Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek will clash with the Flyers six times.

The team is currently in pre-season mode and still has some roster cuts to make before the end of October. General Manager Lee Hartman said, “The majority of our team is returning players from last year. We will have a finalized team by October 25th.” The Flyers will play two exhibition games against Kelowna on October 21st and 22nd. The Saturday night tilt will be at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday game starts at 12:30 p.m. Hartman said, “This gives us a chance to play a team that we never have before. I will be a good test for the players and for Andrew Leriger who is returning as the head coach.”

The Flyers season opener is October 27th when they welcome Dawson Creek to the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.