Fivestar boxers go 3-0 at tournament in Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nick Young, Brayden Sims and Eddie Scarfo returned home wearing title belts after being victorious in Wabasca-Desmarais over the weekend.

Young, whose boxing record is now 10-0, said, “my competition this time around was very agile making it a little more difficult to land punches.”

Brayden Sims and Eddie Scarfo who are 5-0 and 5-2-1 respectively won their first ever titles at this past weekend’s Gold Belt Tournament. Scarfo and Sims both felt their conditioning was right where it needed to be this past weekend, allowing for their wins.

The trio’s next tournament will be in Grande Prairie on November 4th.