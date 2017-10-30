First of three Fort St. John school catchment area meetings happening tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 will be hosting the first of three meetings on school catchment area changes in Fort St. John tonight.

The School District said earlier this month that in order to populate the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray school for its expecting opening date next year, the district will need to redraw some of the elementary school catchment area boundaries in Fort St. John. The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, Ecole Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose Elementary Schools.

The first meeting will take place tonight at Ecole Central Elementary School of the Arts, 10215 99th Ave. at 7:00 p.m. The next two meetings will take place at the following dates and locations:

Thursday, November 9th at CM Finch Elementary School, 10904 106th St.

Tuesday, November 28th at School District 60 School Board Office, 10112 105th Ave.

Both of those meetings are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The School District said it will also accept written submissions on the topic of the proposed changes at the School Board Office until December 22nd.