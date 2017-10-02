Firefly Run raises over $20,000 from Saturday event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s 2nd Annual Firefly Five Kilometer Run/Walk was a “glowing” success.

Four hundred participants went into the darkness to shine some light on the Foundation’s Endowment Fund on Saturday night.

The sold out event raised $20,500 towards the Endowment Fund. The funds raised will become a sustainable source of hope for future generations of North Peace residents. Income may provide support for the highest priority of needs for the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility, such as equipment and education.