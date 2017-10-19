Fire crews called out to kitchen fire at Brown’s Social House

UPDATE: According to a post on the Browns Socialhouse Fort St. John Facebook page, the restaurant is closed until Friday at 11:00 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fire crews in Fort St. John were called out after a kitchen fire erupted at Brown’s Social House this morning.

Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that the fire department were called out to the restaurant on 100th St. at around 7:15 Thursday morning after a fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen. Burrows said that a restaurant employee attempted to start a char-broiler in the kitchen, when a small fire erupted.

He explained that the kitchen’s commercial fire extinguishing system engaged immediately, and the employee also began using a hand-held extinguisher. No injuries were reported. Burrows said that at least one appliance in the kitchen sustained minor scorch damage, but that no structural damage occurred. He said that the cause of the fire appears to have been a gas leak in the kitchen, which ignited when the employee attempted to start the char-broiler.