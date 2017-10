TAYLOR, B.C. – Phoenix Volunteer Club hosting its Fall Harvest Festival in Taylor on Saturday at the Community Hall.

Eighteen local vendors will be taking part in the Fall Harvest Festival which will feature games and activities for children, a cake walk, prizes, candy bags and carnival food.

The festival goes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $3 per person or $2 with a non perishable donation for the Women’s Resource Society.