Explosives used to vandalize garbage container at Charlie Lake boat launch

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and the local RCMP detachment are searching for at least one person that allegedly blew up a garbage container at the Charlie Lake boat launch last week.

The City of Fort St. John sent out a press release this morning saying that the large, sturdy ‘Hid-A-Bag’ container went missing sometime between October 16th and 19th. When the Charlie Lake boat launch was replaced this summer, new waste containers were also installed.

The container was a large, sturdy bin that was bolted to a concrete slab near the boat launch. However, all that is left in the container’s place is the crumbled slab, while the damaged lid was found some distance away. City staff also noted a hole in the chain link fence behind the bin that appears to have been caused by an object travelling at a high velocity.

The City said that this morning the RCMP have confirmed that explosives were used to damage the garbage bin.

“I am disappointed that someone would damage property at this well-used facility. I am also concerned about what happened there as someone could have been seriously hurt,” stated Wally Ferris general manager of community services.

City staff is working with the RCMP to locate the vandals. Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.