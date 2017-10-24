Explosives not confirmed to have blown up garbage can in Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is retracting its claim from yesterday saying that explosives were definitely used to blow up a garbage can near the Charlie Lake boat launch last week.

Yesterday, the City of Fort St. John issued a press release saying that the RCMP had confirmed that the waste container at the Charlie Lake boat launch had been vandalized with the use of explosives.

Police advised city staff that it appeared the garbage bin had been exploded from the inside out. The bin’s damaged lid, which was found some distance from where the bin used to stand has been recovered, and there is also a hole in a chain link fence near the bin that appears to have been caused by an object travelling at high velocity.

This morning, the city issued another statement saying that that Mounties have not been able to confirm whether t explosives were used to destroy the bin.

Anyone with information about the incident, which took place between October 16th and 19th is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-7100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.