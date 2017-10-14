Expect snow if your travelling through the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Winter has arrived in many parts of B.C. Snow has fallen along Highway 97 from Williams Lake to the Pine Pass leaving slipper sections in many places.

Motorists are advised to slow down and to adjust your driving for winter conditions. Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected in the Pine Pass today, but that snow could change to rain as the temperature is expected to increase to plus five. The rain could continue into Sunday.

Below are two pictures from Highway 97.

Make sure to check www.drivebc.ca for current road conditions across B.C. Temperatures will remain warm in the B.C. Peace with highs near plus nine on Saturday and plus 11 on Sunday. The rain is expected in the B.C. Peace on Monday.

If you see anything on the roads in our area, let us know, email news@moosefm.ca