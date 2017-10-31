Expect delays tonight on the Taylor Bridge

October 31, 2017 Adam Reaburn
The Taylor Bridge. File photo by Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge will be doing emergency repairs to the north end of the Taylor Bridge Tuesday night.

The welding will happen from 6:30 to 11 p.m. October 31 only.  The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic. Drive with caution while on the bridge as there will be personnel and equipment working.

