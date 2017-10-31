Expect delays tonight on the Taylor Bridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge will be doing emergency repairs to the north end of the Taylor Bridge Tuesday night.

The welding will happen from 6:30 to 11 p.m. October 31 only. The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic. Drive with caution while on the bridge as there will be personnel and equipment working.

For questions or concerns, please contact our office toll free at 1-888-883-6688. You can also follow us on Twitter for updates!