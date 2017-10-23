Ernst & Young seeking buyers of Petrowest assets in the Peace Region

CALGARY, A.B. — Ernst & Young Inc., the Court-appointed receiver of Petrowest Corporation, is seeking parties interested in acquiring the Peejay Landfill and the Doig Gravel Pit license.

The Landfill is a hazardous and industrial waste landfill located approximately 100 kilometres north of Fort St. John, and has been in operation for the past five years. The Landfill has a total licenced volume of over 1.6 million m3 and has utilized less than 5 percent of its licenced storage capacity. The Doig Gravel Pit is located approximately 10 km from the Landfill.

The deadline for delivery of bids is 12:00 pm Mountain Time on November 16.

Interested parties are invited to contact Ernt & Young by phone or email or to go to their website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowest for more information on the Petrowest sales process.