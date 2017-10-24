Enclosed trailer with DJ equipment stolen near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an enclosed trailer that was stolen late last week.

On Friday, October 20th, 2017, police received a report of a stolen enclosed trailer from a property in the area of the 208 Rd. The owner of the trailer stated that it had been taken sometime between midnight and 8:30 that morning. The owner claimed the trailer was worth approximately $1500, and that it contained approximately $20,000 worth of electronic disc jockey equipment.

The trailer is described as a white 2001 10 foot long Royal Box trailer that has the word ‘Royal” written on the back and front of the trailer in blue lettering. The trailer has rusted fenders, with electronic DJ equipment inside, and BC license plate #46719BD.

If you have any information on the theft, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).