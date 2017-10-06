Encana’s Sunrise processing plant opens ahead of schedule

CALGARY, A.B. — Encana Corporation says that it successfully started up its Sunrise natural gas processing plant on September 27th, under budget and more than one month ahead of schedule.

Sunrise is the second of three processing plants that Encana is building in the Montney Basin in Northeast B.C. to support its condensate-focused growth plan. With Encana’s Sunrise and Tower facilities both now online, Encana also said that its Saturn plant that is under construction, remains ahead of schedule and is on track to start up before year-end. In addition, the company said that the Towerbirch lateral pipeline which connects all three plants to the NGTL system, started up on October 1.

“Our ability to deliver complex projects ahead of schedule and under budget demonstrates the strength of our execution capabilities,” said Doug Suttles, Encana President and CEO. “The new processing and midstream infrastructure now in place firmly supports our growth plan in the Montney, which is a key driver to expanding our corporate margin and delivering quality returns.”