Elk Speed Skating Club is hosting its first meet on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elk Speed Skating Club is hosting its first short track event of the season at the Pomeroy Sports Centre on Saturday.

Sixty-five skaters from Dawson Creek, Grande Prairie, Peace River and FSJ between the ages of four and twenty will be competing in the regional circuit event.

Club President Wim Kok said, “The younger aged kids will be competing in the distance of 50, 100 and 200 metre races. The older kids will be skating in 400 to 3000 metre races. This event will allow the kids to see where they are at and prepare for the upcoming event in Prince George in late November. The short track meet there will function as a zone qualifier for the B.C. Winter Games in the new year in Kamloops.”

Short track speed skaters will be participating in a handful of events between now and the middle of December.

While long track skaters will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge from coaches from Alberta will be in the city for the two speed skating academies. Kok added, “The two speed skating academies that will be three days events, where coaches from Calgary will work with the older kids to help them prepare for the Canada Winter Games in 2019.”

Fort St. John will also the host to a number of events early next year. Kok said, “The long track Provincial and Junior Champions, Nationals and Canada Cup will be here between January and February. Skaters from all across the Nation will be attending those events.”

The event on Saturday is at the Pomeroy Sports Centre which runs from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.