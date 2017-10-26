Early Years Centre seeking information on raising families in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Early Years Centre and the Family Friendly Coalition have put out a survey asking families to share information and experiences on what its like raising a family in the Energetic City.

Early Years Centre Coordinator Crystal Kalas said that the survey will be used to help the centre collect information to help improve services and access, or potentially create new services where they may be missing. The Early Years Centre at the Child Development Centre in Fort St. John is one of many in communities around the province, which each issue a different survey.

Kalas said that the Early Years Centre will be keeping the survey up until the end of October, but will extend the survey if they don’t receive at least 125 responses. She added that last year’s survey garnered 125 responses, and this year she’s hoping to exceed that number.

If you would like to give feedback you can reach the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FSJEarlyYears2017, or via a link at www.fsj.familyfriendlycommunity.org.

If you have any questions about this survey please contact Crystal Kalas at the CDC via email: crystal.kalas@cdcfsj.ca or by phone at 250-785-3200 ext. 230.