Drivers of vehicles involved in South Taylor Hill crash currently at large

TAYLOR, B.C. — The drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on the South Taylor Hill this morning did not remain with their vehicles and are currently still missing.

Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP said that police received a report from a passing motorist about the collision roughly halfway up the hill at around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. S/Sgt. Perret said that the crash involved a grey Ford Focus which remained at the scene, and a red Ford F-250 pickup truck that was found a short distance from the crash site. He added that the drivers were not found with either vehicle involved in the collision.

At this point, there’s no word on how many occupants were in either of the vehicles, though Perret said that police were able to speak with the owner of at least one of the vehicles involved. He said that the RCMP’s investigation into the crash is currently ongoing, and that investigators would like to speak with the drivers of both vehicles. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-7100, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.