Denny Morrison competes at the Canadian Long Track Fall event

CALGARY, A.B. – Denny Morrison competed in the Canadian Long Track Fall World Cup Selections Saturday.

In the men’s 1000m, a total of seven skaters met the time criteria of 1:09.32 needed as Canada will have a maximum of four spots available in this event at the Fall World Cups. Among the seven are Vincent De Haître, who had already prequalified, and Olympic medalist Denny Morrison.

“I’m happy with how my experience and maturity in racing showed today,” said Morrison. “I don’t have to make any huge changes anymore. I have the trust and confidence in myself to just build off this and let it happen a little more.”

“My family is my number one teammate and they know better than everyone what I’ve been through on the ice and off, and not just in speed skating but pertaining to life as well,” added Morrison. “It’s emotional, a very positive emotion.”

Vincent De Haître, from Cumberland, ON, won the race in 1:07.83, ahead of Alexandre St-Jean (1:08.50), Morrison (1:08.59), from Fort St. John, B.C., David LaRue (1:08.79, a new personal best) from Saint-Lambert, QC, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix (1:09.07), Laurent Dubreuil (1:09.11) and Richard Maclennan (1:09.22) from Sault Ste. Marie, ON.