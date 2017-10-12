Dawson Creek RCMP searching for missing woman Destiny Hunt

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs your help to find missing person Destiny Hunt.
Hunt was last seen on October 10, 2017 when she went out for a smoke and never returned. Hunt is known to live what the RCMP call a high risk lifestyle, but the RCMP are unsure if she has returned to that lifestyle.
Hunt could be travelling to Fort St. James and is described as:
- A caucasian female
- 22 years-old
- 5 foot 4 inches
- 190 pounds
- Brown wavy hair
- A “Daddy” tattoo on her left forearm
She was last seen wearing a camo winter jacket. Anyone with information about whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).