Dawson Creek RCMP searching for missing woman Destiny Hunt

October 12, 2017 Adam Reaburn News, Regional Comments Off on Dawson Creek RCMP searching for missing woman Destiny Hunt
The RCMP provided this photo of Destiny Hunt.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs your help to find missing person Destiny Hunt.

Hunt was last seen on October 10, 2017 when she went out for a smoke and never returned.  Hunt is known to live what the RCMP call a high risk lifestyle, but the RCMP are unsure if she has returned to that lifestyle.

Hunt could be travelling to Fort St. James and is described as:

  • A caucasian female
  • 22 years-old
  • 5 foot 4 inches
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown wavy hair
  • A “Daddy” tattoo on her left forearm

She was last seen wearing a camo winter jacket.  Anyone with information about whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).