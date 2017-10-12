Dawson Creek RCMP searching for missing woman Destiny Hunt

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs your help to find missing person Destiny Hunt.

Hunt was last seen on October 10, 2017 when she went out for a smoke and never returned. Hunt is known to live what the RCMP call a high risk lifestyle, but the RCMP are unsure if she has returned to that lifestyle.

Hunt could be travelling to Fort St. James and is described as:

A caucasian female

22 years-old

5 foot 4 inches

190 pounds

Brown wavy hair

A “Daddy” tattoo on her left forearm

She was last seen wearing a camo winter jacket. Anyone with information about whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).