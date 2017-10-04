Dawson Creek man among five injured in Edmonton attacks

EDMONTON, A.B. — A 22 year-old man from Dawson Creek considers himself lucky to be alive after he was among four people struck by a U-Haul truck in Edmonton on Saturday night.

According to the CBC News, Paul Biegel had travelled to Edmonton from Dawson Creek to visit family. He also attended the Edmonton Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium, where 30 year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif allegedly ran over a police officer and stabbed him multiple times. Sharif was also allegedly behind the wheel of the U-Haul that swerved through downtown Edmonton later that evening, striking four pedestrians including Biegel.

Biegel told the CBC that he doesn’t remember being hit by the cube van, which flung him over a barrier outside The Pint Public House on 109 St. “Out of nowhere, I woke up on the ground,” Biegel said. “I’m pretty lucky to be alive.”

Sharif faces five counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of Edmonton Police Constable Mike Chernyk and the vehicle rampage through downtown Edmonton.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/edmonton-van-downtown-attack-paul-biegel-1.4319498.