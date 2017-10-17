Davies hosts BC Liberal MLAs on energy literacy tour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies hosted three of his fellow BC Liberal MLAs for what he said was an “energy literacy tour” of the Peace Region last week.

Davies was joined by Richmond-Steveston MLA John Yap, Richmond South Centre MLA Linda Reid, and Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt for the tour, which took place during a one week break of the fall sitting of the B.C. Legislature. During the visit, the quartet visited a number of energy sector sites.

Davies said the group began their tour with a stop at the Site C construction site public viewpoint at the end of the 269 Road. Davies explained that his three colleagues from Southern B.C. had not seen the site before, except in photos. After the stop at Site C, Davies and his colleagues visited the Sunset Prairie Lodge work camp near the Braden Road in the South Peace, before also touring Encana’s newly-opened Tower gas plant that opened at the end of last month.

Davies said that the tour was conducted as an education and information tour for the MLAs to give them a greater understanding of the workings of the oil and gas industry in B.C. He explained that he plans to host more information tours with other MLAs and officials in the near future.

Davies added that he also has plans to host an energy literacy roundtable in November that will include provincial and local government officials, as well as industry leaders. He added that he will also be extending an invitation to Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall. Davies said he plans to release more details on the roundtable in the near future.