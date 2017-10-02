Daski Contracting suing Peace River Hydro Partners for $2.6 million

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John-based company is suing the consortium responsible for the Site C dam’s main civil works contract in B.C. Supreme Court.

Daski Contracting Ltd., which was acquired by Calgary-based New Wave Energy Services Ltd. just over three years ago, launched a civil suit against Peace River Hydro Partners on August 24th.

In its Supreme Court filing, Daski claims that in 2016 and 2017 it was employed by PRHP as a subcontractor to remove water from the Site C construction site. The company alleges that it received Purchase Orders from PRHP for the work, and that it performed the balance of the work in accordance with other written and/or verbal requests and authorizations from PRHP.

The company alleges that the consortium, comprised of Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. Samsung C&T Canada Ltd., and formerly Petrowest Corp., owes Daski a total of $2,649,451.65 for unpaid work and claims that they are in breach of contract.

On September 22nd, Peace River Hydro Partners filed a response to Daski’s claim denying the company’s claim. In their response, PRHP claims that Daski failed to comply with the terms of PRHP’s purchase orders by:

Engaging subcontractors to complete certain portions of the Work with PRHP’s prior written consent; Charging inconsistent and unreasonable rates; Failing to supply the Work in accordance with good industry practice; and Untertaking Work outside of the scope of the Purchase Orders with written authorization from PRHP.

The consortium added in its response that it has suffered loss and damage because of Daski’s alleged failure to comply with the terms of the purchase orders, and that Daski invoiced PRHP for work that did not have an accompanying purchase order. PRHP denies that it owes Daski the amount of just over $2.6 million whether under the Purchase Orders, or otherwise.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to both Peace River Hydro Partners and Daski Contracting for comment on the case. Those phone calls were not returned by press time. Copies of both parties’ filings can be found below.